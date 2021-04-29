LSU looks to improve after a poor 2nd half versus Miami

"I definitely think we put things in cruise control. I know we can't do that going on in the season. We're going to work on it and we're going to get better at it," said running back Nick Brossette.

LSU also got complacent on the defensive side of the ball, as Dave Aranda squad gave up 14 second half points on after a strong first half.

"Big thing Coach Aranda talked about is finishing games," said safety Grant Delpit. "I feel like we can do a better job of that. We came out strong in the first half, but I feel like we can do a better job finishing as a unit"

Last week, Miami quarterback Malik Rosier threw for 259 yards, so LSU's secondary will have to buckle down this week with Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil coming to town after throwing for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns against ULM last week.

