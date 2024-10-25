LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - Despite a dominant performance in a 34-10 win over Arkansas last Saturday, the LSU football team committed 11 offensive penalties and seven false starts against the Razorbacks.

Those penalties cost the Tigers offense momentum and points, with LSU settling for four field goals in the game.

LSU players know those mistakes cannot be repeated this Saturday if they want to go No. 14 Texas A&M and come out with a win.

"We can't shoot ourselves in the foot, we understand that, and it's self-inflicted injuries to our offensive drives," said senior running back Josh Williams. "Coach (Joe) Sloan really harped on us being focused and really focusing on that this week. If we have any false starts, the player has to run around the field, we're just providing different things to get us ready for the game, we have a lot of noise at practice to really get us ready for Kyle Field."

"It's more a matter of us just, you know, focusing on our process and doing things the right way," said quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. "I wouldn't say that it's been something that's been a problem this entire season, and so I don't know that we have to freak out about it, you know, and act like this is some new thing that's going to kill us, but at the same time, it was unacceptable so we got to fix it and move forward and keep going the right direction.

The No. 8 Tigers play the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 PM Saturday on WBRZ.