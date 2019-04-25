LSU launches $1.5 billion campaign to unite campuses statewide

BATON ROUGE- LSU has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion campaign.

According to the university, the campaign is in support of the flagship campus in Baton Rouge, the LSU AgCenter, LSU of Alexandria, LSU Eunice, LSU Health New Orleans, LSU Health Shreveport, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and LSU Shreveport.

LSU’s Fierce for the Future Campaign is the largest fundraising campaign for higher education in the history of Louisiana, according to a press release from LSU. The campaign is also LSU's first campaign uniting its campuses statewide.

“LSU is more than just a university. It is home to a unique combination of people, partnerships and ideas that fuel the engine of progress across Louisiana and around the world," said LSU President F. King Alexander. "Gifts to the Fierce for the Future Campaign will empower LSU to drive solutions to global issues that Louisiana knows better than most while simultaneously preparing tomorrow’s leaders to make a difference in the lives of others.”

The Fierce for the Future Campaign is the university's third advancement campaign.

Officials say the success of the Fierce for the Future Campaign will set the course for the kind of university LSU will be, the quality of the education the university will offer, the research it will conduct, and the impact LSU will have.

LSU anticipates that 60 percent of campaign gifts will be in support of academics, with the remaining 40 percent of campaign gifts made in support of athletics.

Specifically, LSU’s Fierce for the Future Campaign goals, totaling $1.5 billion, are $724 million in support of academics on the flagship campus; $27 million in support of alumni engagement on the flagship campus; $603 million in support of athletics on the flagship campus; $146 million in support of LSU’s health and biomedical campuses, i.e., LSU Health New Orleans, LSU Health Shreveport and LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center; and $29 million to support LSU of Alexandria, LSU Eunice and LSU Shreveport.

