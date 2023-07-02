LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in overnight attack

BATON ROUGE - A food delivery driver was ticketed for simple battery and simple assault after being suspected in an attempted kidnapping days ago.

LSU said Monday night the man, identified as Lazariel Archilla, was not arrested for an attempted kidnapping that was reported to LSUPD August 25 outside of Acadian Hall.

Earlier Monday, the school shared photos of the attacker, adding that it's believed the man works for the DoorDash delivery service. He has tattoos on his arms and was seen driving a gray/silver sedan.

A spokesperson for DoorDash released the following statement Monday afternoon.

"What has been reported is terrifying and deeply disturbing, and we are reaching out to the victim to offer our support. We have banned the alleged perpetrator from our platform and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation. No one should ever have to go through something like this and we hope justice is served."

LSU's website described the dorm, located along Highland Road, as being at the "heart of campus."

It's the second attempted kidnapping reported at the campus since Wednesday morning, when a student was abducted near Cypress Hall. That person has since been found safe.

A week ago, another student was shot during a mugging outside Laville Hall, which is next door to where Thursday's attack happened.

"While its been an unusual time of year to start with these three things happening this week police are actively investigating it they have some leads on some of the cases and we hope to have it resolved soon," LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard told WBRZ Friday.

The university released the following statement to students Friday afternoon.

Dear LSU Community,

We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near our campus. Unfortunately, information about such incidents reported through traditional and social media channels is not always the full story, as active investigations limit the depth of detail available to the public. LSU Police have more details on these and that information is helping to resolve these in a timely and appropriate fashion. If there is ever the serious concern for the continued safety of our students, we will communicate that immediately and consistently.

When you see a “timely warning,” please know that this is a required notice for you to exercise caution based on that initial information provided to the police. These are slightly different than the “emergency notifications,” which are text messages of an immediate threat to campus.

Please carefully review the safety tips on the LSU Police website to help protect yourself and others, and if you see something, say something, even if it seems minor. Report any suspicious activity to LSU Police at 225-578-3231 or through the LSU Shield app. In an emergency, dial 911.

We will update you as more details become available for public release.