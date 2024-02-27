LSU head football Coach Ed Orgeron answers to sexual assault allegations made by Gloria Scott

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach, Ed Orgeron, responded Tuesday to claims made by 74-year old Gloria Scott.

"I am sickened by what she went through. Heartbroken," said Orgeron.

Scott testified before lawmakers claiming she was sexually harassed by former LSU running back Derrius Guice while she was working security at the Superdome back in 2017.

"He said oh I want your body I want you to eff me, I'm not going to use the word," said Scott Friday during a legislative hearing.

Scott says she reported the incident to LSU officials, and later received a call from Coach Orgeron asking for her to forgive Guice for his actions.

Coach Orgeron said he does not recall that conversation.

"I truthfully do not remember speaking with Ms. Scott three years ago. But I do know Ms. Scott deserves to be heard and admired for her courage. I have been, and I will continue to be committed to a culture of integrity and compliance," said Orgeron during an interview on Off the Bench on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge.

State Senator Regina Barrow was let down by Coach O's response.

"It makes me wonder how honest they are being, or how honest he's being," said Senator Barrow. "No one actually giving credence to her story is extremely disappointing to me. This to me further insults that issue."

Senator Barrow's response comes as lawmakers call for transparency, honesty and accountability.

She says the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children intends to invite Coach O to testify in a hearing next week.