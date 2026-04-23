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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin shares Tigers' progress as team continues 5th week of spring practice
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BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers are in their fifth week of spring practice under new head coach Lane Kiffin.
"The offensive line, you know, with so many new guys has come along, well, I think in general, just the understanding of our expectations, how to practice, how to work, how to prepare, that's come a long way, and I'm really pleased with that," Kiffin said Tuesday at a news conference after practice.
The former Ole Miss coach's LSU team will debut in Death Valley on Sept. 5 against Clemson.
"In general, of the players, we have really good culture kids, kids who chose to come here have really bought in," Kiffin said about the culture the team is building ahead of the season. "The ones that stayed have really bought into the changes. So that's been really good, because that's not always easy."
According to ESPN's SP+ rankings, LSU is ranked No. 10 in the nation as of March 27.
Watch Kiffin's news conference here:
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