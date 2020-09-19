69°
LSU Gymnastics to host season opener vs No. 8 Cal
BATON ROUGE - College gymnastics are back in Baton Rouge starting tonight as the fourth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team starts their 2019 season against the No. 8 Cal Bears.
Head coach D-D Breaux enters her 42nd year leading the program making her the longest tenured coach in SEC history.
This will be the second time LSU has faced off against Cal, but it will be the first time the two battle it out in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are undefeated in the PMAC over the last five seasons.
Ahead of the season, a record 6,000 season tickets have been sold. Tickets for tonight's meet can be purchased online or at the PMAC. Those attending tonight's meet are encouraged to arrive early due to the high number of fans expected.
