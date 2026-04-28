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LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
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BATON ROUGE — The LSU gymnastics team celebrated the end of another season as families, fans and donors packed the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Sunday for a brunch and silent auction.
The banquet celebrated the team's success as the gymnasts took second place in the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.
Head gymnastics coach Jay Clark said each member of the team carries an attribute that people can learn from.
"They're all so different, so if you're paying attention to each one of them, you can pick something up about each one that you would like to be yourself," Clark said.
Proceeds earned from the banquet will go towards supporting the team.
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