LSU gymnastics has third meet affected in three weeks
BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics' Friday meet with the University of Arkansas is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arkansas program.
LSU announced via Twitter on Thursday that the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks will be delayed.
Plans to reschedule the event have not been made.
The LSU-Arkansas gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday in the PMAC has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Arkansas program. pic.twitter.com/zsUchHsHdd— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 20, 2022
