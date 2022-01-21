32°
LSU gymnastics has third meet affected in three weeks

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics' Friday meet with the University of Arkansas is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arkansas program.

LSU announced via Twitter on Thursday that the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks will be delayed.

Plans to reschedule the event have not been made.

Thursday, January 20 2022

