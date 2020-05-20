LSU Foundation to lay off a number of employees, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - LSU's fundraising arm is laying off a large number of its workforce as a result of the pandemic's financial impact.

The Foundation it expects to let a "significant number" of its staff go, beginning Thursday.

As a busy organization with the large task of raising funds to support the university's academic programs, the Foundation's staff is already small, with only 140 individuals. But beginning Thursday that number is expected to shrink even more.

Though the organization didn't divulge too many details regarding the layoffs, it did say that it plans to shift its fundraising strategy as its "fundraising needs have changed."

A spokesperson for the foundation also said that employees were notified about the layoffs last week.