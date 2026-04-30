LSU football players joined the United Cajun Navy to help send care packages to troops overseas

BATON ROUGE — LSU football players stopped by the United Cajun Navy warehouse before practice Tuesday to help pack boxes for soldiers overseas.

The players helped volunteers load up supplies as part of the organization's ongoing effort to support troops abroad.

"Well, this is a huge day for us, for myself as an LSU graduate, LSU season ticket holder and die-hard LSU fan, to have the LSU football team come to the United Cajun Navy warehouse and help us volunteer today," said United Cajun Navy National Vice President Brian Trascher. "And these guys came in and were a big help, and they got to learn more about what we do, and they were very excited about giving back to the community."

Click here to learn how you can volunteer.