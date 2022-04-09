60°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU football players dazzled by new locker room
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The veil has been lifted on LSU's renovation of the football team's locker room.
This isn't your traditional locker room anymore.
Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019
Lockers have been transformed into dedicated spaces for each athlete that features an airplane-like pod that can double as a bed, storage space, and iPad viewing and charging stations.
This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019
The 2019 team got a first look at all the changes that came at a total of $28 million dollars.
Many current and former Tigers are defending the makeover. On the other hand, some scoffed at the upgrades saying college athletics have seemingly left academics behind.
News
BATON ROUGE - The veil has been lifted on LSU's renovation of the football team's locker room. This isn't... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Environmental officials respond after 2 On Your Side story on red dust...
-
Witnesses testify Friday in LSU basketball star's killing
-
EBR Schools focusing on retaining teachers amid resignation crisis
-
Strawberry Festival returns to Ponchatoula for 50th anniversary celebration
-
Suspected gang member stabbed at East Baton Rouge jail just a day...