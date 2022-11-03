LSU Football Opens Spring Practice

Baton Rouge - The LSU Tiger football team opened up the 2017 Fall Camp on Monday without the distractions of media members watching.

For the first time in school history, LSU closed out the media from viewing practices becoming the only school in the SEC to do so.

Following practice head coach Ed Orgeron said he thought the energy and execution was great for a first day of work and listed a number of players who stood out for both good and bad reasons.

Hilites of his 15 minutes of post-practice discussion were:

OLB Arden Key practiced in a limited capacity

QB Danny Etling looked improved coming back from back surgery in the off-season

Several freshmen, mostly on defense will play for the Tigers this season

Jacoby Stevens has flipped from DB to WR due to depth concerns on offense

Maea Teuema is not in camp due to academic issues