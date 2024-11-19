LSU football falls to Florida

64°
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have exited the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday after their third straight loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 21 after their loss to rival Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 9, but after their recent 27-16 loss against Florida, they have left the Top 25.

See the full list below:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana 

6. Notre Dame 

7. Alabama 

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss 

10. Tennessee

11. Miami (FL)

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. Army

19. South Carolina 

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State 

23. UNLV

24. Illinois

25. Washington State

LSU is 6-4 so far this season and 3-3 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m.

