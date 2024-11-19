Latest Weather Blog
LSU football falls to Florida
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have exited the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday after their third straight loss to Florida on Saturday.
The Tigers were ranked No. 21 after their loss to rival Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 9, but after their recent 27-16 loss against Florida, they have left the Top 25.
See the full list below:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami (FL)
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Illinois
25. Washington State
LSU is 6-4 so far this season and 3-3 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m.
