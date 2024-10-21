LSU fans turn game day into a fashion showcase with bold styles and creative outfits

BATON ROUGE - LSU football fans are turning game day into a vibrant fashion showcase. From sequined outfits to custom creations, many attendees say dressing up is just as important as the game itself.

As crowds gather at Tiger Stadium, you’ll see everything from striped overalls and jerseys to cowboy boots and suits. One fan shared, “I love dressing up more than watching the game.”

Fashion staples like wigs, feathers, and even painted outfits are common sights, with some pets joining the fun in team colors. Many fans sport handmade accessories, adding a personal touch to their looks.

Ellie Platt, owner of Crowned by Ellie, makes custom headpieces for game day all by hand and says it’s more than just dressing up, it's about connection to one another.

“I think game day fashion is more than just about looking good. I think it’s about connecting with your community. When you go to the airport and you see someone in a LSU polo and you give them a ‘go tigers’, it automatically puts a smile on their face, and headpieces do that and a little bit more. When you put on a crown, there's something about it that makes you stand up a little straighter, have a little extra confidence and you get to show your pride in school spirit,” Platt said.

For these devoted supporters, it’s clear: game day is as much about style as it is about football.