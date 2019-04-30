LSU fans prepare for early start against Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - The latest chapter in the battle for the Golden Boot starts again Saturday morning for the 21st year, and Tiger fans are hungry to win.

"We're going to beat their butts," said 11-year-old Wyatt Wilson.

The Tigers lead the series 12 to 8, but with three losses already this year, nothing is for certain. Tomorrow's game is unique in that it starts before lunch. The last time Tiger fans had to get up this early for a home game was in 2011 when LSU played host to the Kentucky Wildcats.

"That's terrible," said Leslie Burl. "I gotta get up, cook breakfast for everybody, go to the game. I'm staying back, I'm cooking a hog just in time for Arkansas."

However, an 11 o'clock kickoff won't keep tailgaters from doing their thing. Linda Boroi came all the way from North Carolina for her first LSU tailgating experience.

"Everybody's really into it," she said. "I mean it's just amazing. It's like a little city when you come here, so we loved it."

Also at tomorrow's game, be sure to look out for a special Veteran's Day tribute including a brand new seat in the stadium that will remain empty to memorialize POW/MIA veterans.