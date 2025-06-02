LSU fans pack Alex Box Stadium with Omaha dreams

BATON ROUGE — A wave of purple and gold flooded the outside of Alex Box Stadium on Saturday as LSU fans turned out to support the Tigers in the opening weekend of NCAA baseball regionals, hoping for a return trip to Omaha and a shot at a national title.

“I think we're ready to win the national championship this year,” one fan said. “This team’s got what it takes.”

The Tigers are hosting the regional round, a fact that has energized fans across the city. For many, there's nothing quite like postseason baseball at "The Box."

“There’s nothing better than regionals here,” another fan said. “Hopefully we can get to supers next weekend.”

Supporters are hoping for strong performances from both the mound and the batter’s box.

“Hopefully the pitching does well, and the hitting—we can get some more dingers,” one fan added. “Hopefully go back to Omaha.”

For some, Saturday marked their first experience with LSU baseball.

“I’m really excited,” said a young fan. “It’s my first baseball game.”

Friday night’s weather delays pushed LSU’s opening game back by several hours, but that didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirit.

“This is the most unique place in all of the world,” said one die-hard supporter. “We’re the best. There’s no one better.”

“I think it’s obvious LSU has the best fan base in college baseball,” another added. “It shows every weekend.”

Among the youngest fans, favorite players are already being crowned. “The Monster,” “Milam,” and “Tommy Tanks” are names that echoed among the kids hoping to see their heroes shine on the field.

Fans say this game could set the tone for a title run, after falling just short last year.

“Just to be that close,” said one longtime fan, “it feels like they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder. I think this year they’re going to get it done.”

As the Tigers set their sights on Omaha once again, one thing is clear: the support from LSU faithful isn't going anywhere.