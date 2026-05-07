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LSU College of Engineering students participate in AI showcase
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BATON ROUGE - Students in LSU's College of Engineering participated in an AI showcase on Monday evening to demonstrate how artificial intelligence could solve real-world problems for businesses.
"It's very cool. This was a lot of hard work and engineering that we kind of had to coin on our own and figure out how is this done in a sector of this world that is kind of changing day-to-day," LSU senior Jack Schliewe said.
The event comes as the university prepares to launch a new bachelor's and master's program in studying AI. A free training course for students is also in the works and set for release over the summer.
The college is also working on an applied intelligence lab, where students connect with computer support companies to help solve problems.
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