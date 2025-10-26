LSU Board of Supervisors vote to increase prices for football season tickets, gameday parking

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors approved increases in football season ticket and gameday parking prices at its meeting Friday.

The board voted in favor of the 2026 season ticket price increase, which they say could range from $25 to $125, because of the recent change in SEC policy putting nine conference games on each team's schedule. Board members said that this will bring "more prominent teams to our stadium."

According to LSU officials, all lower bowl, premium seats and Skyline Club season tickets are expected to see price increases.

The price increase also came from an increase in demand for tickets, the board argued.

"We have sold out of season ticket allotment the last two seasons. We were at 66,650 season tickets sold in 202, and we are at 71,420 season tickets sold in 2025. Additionally, we have sold out of 11 of our last 14 home games," an LSU official said.

The increased prices will likely bring in around $4.6 million in new revenue.

Hiking parking prices was approved because the board said the university wants to create new paid parking lots, as well as expand two sections of existing parking lots. The increase in season parking costs will bring in an additional $450,000 in revenue, the board said.

The average change in season car parking pass costs is projected to be $179 in the seven affected lots. The school is looking to add parking at the Old Front 9, Lot 403, Lot 308 and Nicholson Gateway Garage.

The last price increase came last year. LSU plans to sell out of season tickets again for the 2026 season based on current sales trends.