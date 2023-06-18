LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the bracket in the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team won their first game of the 2023 College World Series, beating Tennessee 6-3.

Ace pitcher Paul Skenes had another dominating performance. He pitched 7.2 innings with 12 strikeouts and only two runs given up. The Dick Howser award winner now has 200 strikeouts on the year, and he is just two strikeouts away from former LSU Tiger Ben McDonald's record.

Offensively, Gavin Dugas got the Tigers started with a solo home in the second inning. Brayden Jobert had a big game for LSU having 3 hits, with 2 RBI's and 1 home run.

The Tigers will now head to the winners side of the bracket, and will face the top seeded Wake Forest on Monday night at 6 p.m.

Tweets by LSUbaseball