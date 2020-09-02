LSU beach volleyball looks for NCAA title 5 years in the making

BATON ROUGE, LA - Making history for the second year in a row, the LSU beach volleyball Tigers hope to take the next step this weekend in Gulf Shores.

Just five years after the program's launch, the purple and gold have built success with back-to-back 25 win seasons with head coach Russell Brock hoping they continue keep climbing to new heights.

"You have to get there to give yourself a chance to win it and we know we are a better team this year with a better opportunity to match up against the top eight teams in the country. It's not going to be easy and we know it's a big challenge but it's one worth fighting for and that's why we grind all season long to get this opportunity to win matches."

The Tigers know all about winning this season, taking home 19 of their last 22 matches including becoming the first team from the East to ever beat national power USC, now just four wins away from their ultimate goal.

"I can't even describe with words what that feeling would mean," says sophomore Kristen Nuss. "I've been thinking about it since I knew what beach volleyball was, dreaming about that dog pile in the sands of Gulf Shores especially with that LSU across my chest. It's a dream to be able to play at LSU especially being from New Orleans. I don't even know how to explain it, it would just mean a lot."

Last season was the first time the Tigers made it to the NCAA Championships where they made a statement by winning a match on the sands of Gulf Shores, but they hope to make an even bigger statement this time around aiming for the national title.