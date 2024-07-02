88°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson dazzles at BET Awards days after dropping album
Related Story
LOS ANGELES - LSU basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson attended the BET Awards on Sunday evening, just days after releasing her debut album.
Johnson wore a one shouldered olive-green dress with a high leg slit. She was interviewed during the event by Taraji P. Henson.
"Baby, you special. You exemplify what sisterhood looks like. You get down in the studio, on the court. You are a monster," Henson said.
Flau'Jae responded by plugging her album, specifically a track featuring Lil Wayne called "Came Out a Beast."
The 20-year-old athlete has more than a million dollars worth of NIL deals according to On3 and two more years of eligibility.
News
LOS ANGELES - LSU basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson attended the BET Awards on Sunday evening, just days after releasing her... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenant evicted after moving out, eviction preventing him from moving into new...
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kit
-
Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Madison Brooks rape case goes before Baton Rouge judge again....
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kits