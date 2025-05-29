LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the LSU baseball team's NCAA Tournament opener against Arkansas-Little Rock, LSU coach Jay Johnson is not tipping his hand.

Coach Johnson did not say what pitcher would start for Friday's matchup with the Trojans in a press conference on Monday.

"It's three championship caliber teams (in the Baton Rouge Regional), so we'll look at that and decide what we're going to do," Johnson said. "Don't ask me for the rest of the week because we won't announce a starter for Friday."

When LSU hosted a regional in 2023 and played Tulane in the opening round, the Tigers started ace Paul Skenes. This season's Arkansas-Little Rock team and the 2023 Tulane team entered the NCAA Tournament with a record under .500.

Friday's game between the Tigers and Trojans will begin at 2 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.