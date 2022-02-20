LSU baseball fans excited to be back in The Box

BATON ROUGE - Tailgating and eating, LSU fans have been outside of The Box all day, excited for this year's season opener.

"I feel like we have the talent this year and I'm ready for the season to start," said Senior Beau Dupaquier.

Another student, Brandon Barrient, hopes new head coach Jay Johnson will have success with the university's baseball program.

"We were excited off the batt and the transfers he's brought in, especially, to aide the talent we have now," Barrient said. "I'd say it's nothing but excitement from the students and the fans alike."

However, no one could be more excited than LSU baseball super fan Kay Carter. She is 76 years old and lives in Shreveport, but says missing a game is not an option.

"I think it's the greatest thing and we love it and come tailgate all the time," Carter said. "I mean, what better place could you be?"

Carter is one of the many fans excited about the new head coach and believes Johnson can help bring back LSU's winning tradition.

"I think with the new management and we got some new guys," Carter said. "I think it has brought the excitement back to LSU baseball because it had really gotten to a point where it really wasn't exciting anymore."

While Carter and many others are excited to be back watching baseball in The Box, they all have one thing in common: their sights set on Omaha.