LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. - LSU baseball's run in the SEC Tournament came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers fell to the Rebels 2-0, the first time LSU has been shut out in the SEC Tournament since 2016.

The Rebels got on the board quickly when Will Furniss hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the first inning. They'd make it a 2-0 lead when Campbell Smithwick hit an RBI single to right field to bring in a run.

LSU's bats went cold in this semifinals. The Tigers only able to muster up two hits and only had one runner make it past second base.

On the mound, the Tigers started Jaden Noot. He pitched for 4 innings and allowed 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and he struck out a career high 7 batters.

LSU will now return home to Baton Rouge and await their post season seeding. The NCAA Selection Show is set for 11 a.m. on Monday. The Tigers are expected to be a top eight national seed.