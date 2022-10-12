LSU Athletics among groups collecting supplies for storm victims

BATON ROUGE - You can add the LSU Athletics Department to the growing list of organizations collecting donations for hurricane victims in the Lake Charles area.

"Just everybody trying to help out, what little bit we can, help the people in Lake Charles,

and surrounding community that were so devastated by this hurricane," LSU Track Coach Dennis Shaver said.

Crates of donated items were loaded onto the football team's tractor-trailer Monday afternoon. It was parked at Alex Box Stadium, where the donations were collected.

Large containers of bottled water, cleaning items and even pet food were loaded on the tractor trailer. Plans are to have the truck roll out Tuesday morning to Lake Charles.

"We're all Louisianans and especially after we had our share of natural disasters here with the flood of 2016 and having an outpouring of help... So we want to give back," LSU Athletics Chief of Staff Andréa Tepe said.

The Ascension Baptist Church in Gonzales also began collecting items for hurricane victims on Monday. By noon, they had received a load of supplies, including cleaning supplies, bottled water and tools like hammers and measuring tape.

"We're trying to do everything we can possibly do, because we understand where they are, what they are going through, " Rev. Robert Lawrence said.

The church is still taking donation and is planning to take their items to the disaster area on Thursday.