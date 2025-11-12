LSU announces kickoff time for Senior Night game against Western Kentucky

BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game of the season will be a Saturday night in Death Valley, the team announced on social media on Monday.

The Tigers will kick off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22. The game will air on SEC Network.

Senior night between LSU and Western Kentucky will kick off at 6:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pboKPk4305 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 10, 2025

First, LSU will play Arkansas in Baton Rouge at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, also on SEC Network.