75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU announces kickoff time for Senior Night game against Western Kentucky

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game of the season will be a Saturday night in Death Valley, the team announced on social media on Monday.

The Tigers will kick off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22. The game will air on SEC Network. 

First, LSU will play Arkansas in Baton Rouge at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, also on SEC Network. 

News
LSU announces kickoff time for Senior Night...
LSU announces kickoff time for Senior Night game against Western Kentucky
BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game of the season will be a Saturday night in Death Valley, the team... More >>
2 days ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 Monday, November 10, 2025 12:28:00 PM CST November 10, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days