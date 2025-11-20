81°
LSU announces afternoon kickoff for final game of regular season against Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — LSU and Oklahoma close the regular season with an afternoon kickoff in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Tigers and the Sooners will play at 2:30 p.m. at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29.
The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or WBRZ.
LSU and Oklahoma will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in the regular season finale pic.twitter.com/1WzIwGHKQq— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 17, 2025
