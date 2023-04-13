Latest Weather Blog
LSP says no gun found after pursuit, shooting which killed child
MARKSVILLE - State Police said Thursday that investigators found no guns inside the vehicle driven by Chris Few which city marshals fired at after a pursuit in Marksville Tuesday night, a shooting which police said killed Few's 6-year-old son and put him in the hospital.
State Police Col. Mike Edmonson gave an update on the investigation at a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday. Edmonson said they are focused heavily on ballistics evidence they gathered from Few's vehicle and that they're reviewing a video recording of the shooting.
Edmonson did not give any details about what the footage showed, or why Marksville City Marshals were pursuing Few before the shooting. Investigators said the marshals said they were pursuing Few due to an outstanding warrant, but Edmonson said his investigators are still looking for the alleged warrant.
Chief Elster Smith Jr. of the Marksville Police Department said four marshals were on the scene at the time the chase ended and the shooting occurred. Chief Smith said three of the men who responded to the chase are employees of his department and have been working shifts with the City Marshal's Office in Marksville. The fourth man is a part-time employee of the department, but also works for the Alexandria City Marshal's Office.
Besides the circumstances which led to the shooting and the child's death, the incident highlighted concerns about what powers a rural city marshal has. The Marskville city council asked in September for an Attorney General's opinion about Ward 2 Marshal Floyd Voinche's authority to issue tickets in an unmarked car without prior approval from city authorities. Questions were also raised about Voinche's authority to hire police officers from other area departments to create his own police force.
At one an upset woman later identified as the hospitalized man's fiancée interrupted the press conference for a time.
