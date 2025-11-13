LSP: One person injured in Tickfaw deputy-involved shooting, State Police investigating

TICKFAW - One person was injured in a shooting on Waltrip Lane involving a Tangipahoa Parish, troopers said.

LSP said that one person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment; no deputies were harmed during the incident. Troopers were requested to investigate by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office around 6:40 p.m.

State Police did not immediately provide information on how the shooting happened or what led to it. Troopers say there is still an active investigation and the scene is being processed.

"This unfortunate incident involved an armed individual experiencing a mental health crisis that escalated to immediate danger toward surrounding residents and deputies," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said. "As is our protocol, State Police is leading the investigation into this incident. TPSO, in collaboration with State Police, will continue sharing all of the details about this incident, at the appropriate time, as they become available throughout the investigative process."