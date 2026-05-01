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LSP: Maurepas man charged with over 1,000 counts of child sexual abuse material after arrest
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MAUREPAS - A 31-year-old man was booked for over 1,000 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material following a previous arrest for creating and possessing child sexual abuse material of teens with disabilities, Louisiana State Police said.
Nathaniel Hill, 31, was booked for 1,257 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials under the age of 13. On April 17, he was arrested after he was developed as the suspect in a case as one of "sixty adult men attempting to sexually exploit a fourteen-year-old autistic child through the social media application Snapchat," LSP said.
Investigators believe there may be at least twenty additional victims. Many of the identified victims appear to be children with disabilities. Hill is being held without bond in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
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