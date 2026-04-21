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LSP: Escaped inmate killed by law enforcement after leading police on chase, shooting at officers
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CARENCRO - An escaped inmate who broke out of a transport vehicle in Opelousas on Thursday was killed after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase, hitting an officer with a vehicle and shooting a police dog.
Louisiana State Police said a Scott Police officer tried to stop Michael Vavasseur's car on Saturday, three days after he escaped from custody in Opelousas.
WBRZ obtained video of Vavassuer running near a road, with shackles on his feet and around his waist. Officials said he was being taken from the St. Landry Parish Jail to a behavioral health facility when he escaped.
State Police said Vavasseur drove from Scott and into Carencro, where police officers from both local departments and deputies from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were assisting in the chase.
LSP said Vavasseur stopped at a home on Tee Ma Road in Carencro and dropped someone off before continuing. Vavasseur allegedly nearly hit a Carencro officer.
Troopers reported the chase stopped when Vavasseur ran his car into a law enforcement vehicle. LSP said he got out holding a gun and started running. State Police said officers and Vavasseur fired at one another, and Vavasseur was killed.
LSP said a K-9 officer was shot in the gun battle, but the police dog is currently in stable condition.
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