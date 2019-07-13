LSP: 8-year-old riding in front passenger seat dies in Prarieville crash

UPDATE: State Police confirmed 8-year-old Lyric Crenshaw of Baton Rouge died in the crash. Crenshaw was in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

PRAIRIEVILLE - Crews are responding to a fatal crash in Ascension Parish involving one child and three adults.

The crash was first reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Germany Road near Airline Highway. Authorities say a child was ejected from one of the two vehicles involved.

At least one other person was trapped inside one of the vehicles for some time.

An Airmed helicopter was called to the crash scene. Two people were reportedly taken from the scene with critical injuries, and two more had minor injuries.

State Police have not released the identity of the person who died.