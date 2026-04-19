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LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using fake identity

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LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man they say stole a Livingston Parish resident's identity to obtain over $4,000 worth of cell phones and equipment.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the suspect visited a local cellular sales location in the Baton Rouge Metropolitan area and presented a fake ID to obtain the cell phones and equipment.

Anyone with information can contact officials at 225-686-2241 x1.

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LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth...
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using fake identity
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man they say stole a Livingston Parish resident's... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 Thursday, April 16, 2026 7:56:20 PM CDT April 16, 2026

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