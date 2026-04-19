LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using fake identity

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man they say stole a Livingston Parish resident's identity to obtain over $4,000 worth of cell phones and equipment.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the suspect visited a local cellular sales location in the Baton Rouge Metropolitan area and presented a fake ID to obtain the cell phones and equipment.

Anyone with information can contact officials at 225-686-2241 x1.