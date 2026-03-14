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LPSO: 13-year-old arrested for menacing after threat to Juban Parc Junior High

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LIVINGSTON - A 13-year-old was arrested for menacing after a threat to a school, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to LPSO, the incident took place at Juban Parc Junior High School and a 13-year-old girl was arrested as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.

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LPSO: 13-year-old arrested for menacing after threat...
LPSO: 13-year-old arrested for menacing after threat to Juban Parc Junior High
LIVINGSTON - A 13-year-old was arrested for menacing after a threat to a school, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 Tuesday, November 19, 2024 2:56:00 PM CST November 19, 2024

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