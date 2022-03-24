Latest Weather Blog
Low-lying areas packing up before possible flooding
Related Story
MAUREPAS - Some people in low-lying areas in Livingston Parish spent Thursday prepping for heavy rains as dark clouds loomed overhead.
Just five months ago, flood waters stuck around for days in the Maurepas area in Chinquapin Landing near the Amite River. For James Dodson, it's a race to pack up before the water gets inside his home.
"I knew living out here you would get water sooner or later. It just so happens that we get it more often than not now you know," he said.
Many people on the waterfront are used to rising waters. Some even build camps and homes from metal and treated wood to limit damage.
"We built the cook shed like this so we could bring everything out of it. No cabinets in there. Everything is on shelves," said camp owner Vickie Tarver.
On some homes you can see old water line stains from previous flooding. That serves as a reminder to people like Dodson and his wife who live on the water.
"She threatens to leave me all the time, every time the water comes up," said Dodson. "But I like the water. I like living on the water."
For now, Dodson plans to keep an eye on the water as it inches closer to his back door.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal funding allows EBR mayor's office to resume rental assistance payments
-
Lawmakers approve new resolution granting Ronald Greene investigative committee subpoena powers
-
Bride gets wedding video after contacting 2OYS
-
Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Departments help in Arabi
-
CATS boss busted for meth; keeps job despite 'Zero Tolerance' policy
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade