Low-lying areas packing up before possible flooding

MAUREPAS - Some people in low-lying areas in Livingston Parish spent Thursday prepping for heavy rains as dark clouds loomed overhead.



Just five months ago, flood waters stuck around for days in the Maurepas area in Chinquapin Landing near the Amite River. For James Dodson, it's a race to pack up before the water gets inside his home.



"I knew living out here you would get water sooner or later. It just so happens that we get it more often than not now you know," he said.



Many people on the waterfront are used to rising waters. Some even build camps and homes from metal and treated wood to limit damage.



"We built the cook shed like this so we could bring everything out of it. No cabinets in there. Everything is on shelves," said camp owner Vickie Tarver.



On some homes you can see old water line stains from previous flooding. That serves as a reminder to people like Dodson and his wife who live on the water.



"She threatens to leave me all the time, every time the water comes up," said Dodson. "But I like the water. I like living on the water."



For now, Dodson plans to keep an eye on the water as it inches closer to his back door.