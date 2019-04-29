Loved ones speak out against domestic violence at vigil for slain woman

BATON ROUGE - Family and friends gathered to remember a Baton Rouge woman, killed last week in an apparent domestic violence incident.

Family and friends lit candles and released balloons in Monique Maxie's memory, and domestic violence victims spoke to the crowd of more than one hundred people about the dangers an abusive relationship.

"I thank the Lord for sparing me and be able to stand here and tell you guys of my story and what has happened to me," said a domestic violence survivor.

Monique's mom was in attendance, encouraging victims of domestic violence to leave before it's too late.

"If you are in a situation like my daughter was, you need to get out of it. Because in the end, you probably will end up like she did. And you really need to pay attention," said Monique's mother.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 52-year-old Robert Antoine turned himself in for the death of Monique Maxie, his ex-girlfriend. The mother of two was gunned down late last Friday.

People sported T-shirts of Maxie and horses galloped to the service as a tribute to her, a cowgirl who loved the outdoors.

If you're interested in assisting the family with the memorial preparations you can donate to her GoFundMe.

For more information on domestic violence awareness and help, click here and here.