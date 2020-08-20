Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana will remain in 'phase 2' until at least Aug. 28
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will not move into the next phase of its reopening plan for at least another 21 days as the state reports a rise in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
During a news briefing Tuesday (August 4), Edwards said the state will once again remain paused in reopening. Earlier this summer, the governor decided not to move into phase three.
Phase two guidelines will be extended until August 28. An official extension will be issued later this week. The order will keep Louisiana in Phase 2 with no changes to ongoing restrictions or allowances for 21 more days - beginning Friday.
Under current rules in phase two, most businesses are allowed to stay open in a limited capacity. Bars remain closed. Masks are required in Louisiana. Gatherings should be limited to 50 people.
You can find the latest information on Louisiana's coronavirus cases here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Study: Majority of capital area's coronavirus cases have been asymptomatic
-
Ochsner Health adjusts mask policy, no longer allows neck gaiters
-
Woman jumps out of 2nd story window to escape deadly shooting
-
Half of SEC schools have announced plans to limit stadium capacity
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here