Louisiana to receive fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine next week than originally expected
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says the state will receive nearly 12,000 fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine than originally expected in its second federal allocation.
LDH announced Friday Louisiana will receive 28,275 doses of the vaccine next week. Earlier this month, state officials projected in the second week of distribution Louisiana would get roughly 40,000 additional doses. Friday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said that original estimate was for 'planning purposes,' and the feds did not give a reason for the smaller amount.
One day before the state was told to expect fewer doses, Edwards said officials would learn, every Friday, the amount of doses in the allotment for the upcoming week.
"On Friday's, we will be given our allocation for the next week of each vaccine, by type," Edwards said at his weekly virus press conference. "Then we will put in our orders as to how much vaccines goes to which sites over the next week."
As of Friday, 11,498 vaccine doses had been administered to front line healthcare workers statewide.
By next week, officials expect to have received 67,275 doses total, combining the first two shipment.
