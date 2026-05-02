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Louisiana to get $1.2M in federal grant money to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure

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BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is set to receive $1.2 million in grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intended to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure. 

The money is a share of $80 million distributed nationwide as part of the EPA's Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program.

“Stormwater and sewage systems are critical for managing pollution to keep our nation’s waterways clean and support healthy people, economic growth, and thriving ecosystems,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer.

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Louisiana to get $1.2M in federal grant...
Louisiana to get $1.2M in federal grant money to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is set to receive $1.2 million in grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intended... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 Wednesday, April 29, 2026 12:00:45 PM CDT April 29, 2026

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