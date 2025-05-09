69°
Louisiana Supreme Court once again reconsiders death row for man convicted of killing four people
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supreme Court is reconsidering the fate of a convicted killer on death row.
Darrell Robinson, 56, was convicted for murdering four people in Rapides Parish in 1996. The Louisiana Supreme Court previously reversed his death penalty conviction last year before reconsidering the decision months later.
Justices have not said when they will rule on the case.
