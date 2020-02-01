Louisiana State Police graduation

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 99 had its graduation ceremony at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge Friday.

"The 51 cadets who have chosen a life of selfless service and dedication to the citizens of this state... They are a fine addition to our LSP family," said Colonel Kevin Reeves, Louisiana State Police superintendent.

But the training academy for this class is being investigated after several of them were injured during training. Three training officers were transferred, and two cadets were kicked out for cheating.

"The academy is still under investigation and assessment. And when that's complete, we'll forward those findings to you," Col. Reeves said.

After the incident in October 2019, Superintendent Reeves admitted that some of the training may have gone too far. Despite the ongoing investigation into what happened at the academy, the superintendent doesn't think the probe will keep any qualified candidates from joining the state police

"I don't believe so. We have a good academy. We have a good program. And we're proud of our personnel," Col. Reeves said.