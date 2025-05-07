67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Capitol glows red in honor of fallen firefighters

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Capitol as well as the Governor's Mansion were lit red Sunday night to commemorate fallen firefighters. 

It comes as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation campaign called "Light the Night." The program honors fallen firefighters and their families.

Sunday is the last night for the campaign but on May 6, the capitol will be red again for National Nurses Day.

News
Louisiana State Capitol glows red in honor...
Louisiana State Capitol glows red in honor of fallen firefighters
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Capitol as well as the Governor's Mansion were lit red Sunday night to commemorate... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, May 04 2025 May 4, 2025 Sunday, May 04, 2025 9:26:00 PM CDT May 04, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days