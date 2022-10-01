Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster
BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers.
The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed assistance from Louisiana. A Facebook Live video shows what its members are seeing on the ground.
“We are looking for a place to set up safe camp and get relief efforts rolling," said one member of the Cajun Navy Ground Force.
Multiple state agencies are also helping out, including the Louisiana National Guard, Hazard Management Team and even the Department of Children and Family Services — all to lend a helping hand to the Sunshine State.
“Our National Guard, and working with the National Guard from the state of Florida, has worked on some transportation, equipment, big trucks, route clearance, as well as some helicopters to assist with search and rescue and damage assessments and those sorts of things," said Casey Tingle with GOHSEP.
GOHSEP says six missions have been approved so far, and more are pending.
