Louisiana's Ten Commandments law, other education bills, draw attention nationally
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry's endorsement of a bill that requires public schools and universities to post the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana was just one of several education-related bills he signed during a ceremony in Lafayette.
Here's a look at key legislation covering, in order:
The Ten Commandments,
State funding for private schools through a student voucher system,
Placement of volunteer chaplains in public schools,
No COVID vaccine requirement at school registration,
No discrimination against students for their vaccination status. "Schools not a place for any discrimination," Landry said.
Pronoun restrictions for public school students, and
the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Landry also spoke about his goals for Louisiana's education system.
