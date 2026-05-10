Louisiana residents have one more week to file their taxes

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents have one more week to file their state taxes. Federal taxes were due April 15; now, Louisiana taxes are due May 15.

Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Jarrod Coniglio said residents should file online.

"If you get a refund, you can get it a lot quicker," Coniglio said. "You're looking at about four weeks if you file electronically. About eight weeks if you file paper."

He also shared mistakes residents often make when filing their taxes.

"Oftentimes, what they do is they don't tell us they are changing addresses, so we have a different address on file," Coniglio said. "We keep the information, but we don't actually use it to update the taxpayers' information. So if they are getting a paper check and they don't check the box, it may go to the wrong address."

Coniglio shared that there are a few new things that taxpayers should be mindful of.

Residents should expect to see an increased individual tax rate of a flat 3%, an increase in their standard deduction and an increase in retirement exemption.

"It's going to be on the tax return when they file, but if they file electronically, it's already a part of the system software."

Coniglio suggests that residents visit revenue.louisiana.gov to see all of the changes when they file.