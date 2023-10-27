Louisiana politicos react to Mike Johnson's position as House Speaker

BATON ROUGE - The representative from Louisiana has the floor and the speakership.

Republican Mike Johnson is the first ever speaker of the house from the state, and with fellow Louisianan Steve Scalise as house majority leader, The Boot may have more power on The Hill than ever before.

"I know I don't have to tell you what that means for Louisiana," said Johnson's colleague, congresswoman Julia Letlow of Monroe. "It's huge to have a speaker and a leader in Steve Scalise as well, both one and two in the House of Representatives that's just going to bring tremendous results back to our state."

Letlow was one of dozens of politicos who expressed excitement for Johnson and the state—including senators Cassidy and Kennedy.

Even across the aisle, Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans, a democrat, says he trusts Johnson to put the country back on track despite their ideological differences.

Johnson, a deeply religious conservative, also has the support of former president Donald Trump.

"We can certainly expect a decidedly conservative bent from the speaker—I don't think it's going to do anything to alarm our friends on the left. He has a lot of friends on both sides of the aisle. They may not vote the same, but I think there's a good deal of mutual respect, so I think he will navigate this position with great skill in ways that will make Louisiana proud," political analyst James Hartman said.

In his first address, Johnson said the first bill he would introduce will be to support Israel.