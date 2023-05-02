Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana legislative session ending, as another one begins
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are in the final hours of their regular legislative session, wrapping up a handful of outstanding disagreements over bills.
But they'll get no reprieve when the session ends at 6 p.m. Monday.
Instead, they'll get a half-hour break before they start another session, this one on taxes, called by Gov. John Bel Edwards in an effort to raise money to stave off budget cuts.
The House and Senate struck a compromise Sunday on the $26 million operating budget for next year. But the document is sort of a rough draft. Lawmakers will fill in holes with any revenue they raise.
The three-month regular session began March 14. During the time, lawmakers enacted new abortion restrictions, but spurned Edwards' push for a minimum wage increase and expanded equal pay law.
Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference Monday evening to address the situation. Watch a replay below or on the WBRZ Facebook page.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tigerland tenant evicted after withholding rent for unfinished repairs; must move out...
-
City of Baker working to revitalize Historic Leland community
-
Prairieville trailer park will be dismantled Wednesday, residents say they have nowhere...
-
State Trooper collects 'stay-away pay' for a year as federal investigation lingers
-
Baton Rouge turns out for Antiques Roadshow
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game