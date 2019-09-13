79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Legacy: Cypress Swamp Driftwood Man

Related Story

PIERRE PART - Deep in the swamps of the Atchafalaya, one man is taking regular driftwood and turning it into pieces of art. Adam Morales is creating his own Louisiana Legacy so generations to come can continue to enjoy Mother Nature's beauty.

When he isn't in a museum or feeding his pet raccoon, Morales is creating and imagining pieces of art by collecting driftwood in the same waters he grew up fishing. He doesn't do it for fun. His motivation is his children and grandchildren.

In this edition of Louisiana legacy, he tells 2une In's Kylie Dixon his plan to continue the legacy of the Driftwood Man for generations to come.

Watch the video to visit the swamp.

 

News
Louisiana Legacy: Cypress Swamp Driftwood Man
Louisiana Legacy: Cypress Swamp Driftwood Man
PIERRE PART - Deep in the swamps of the Atchafalaya, one man is taking regular driftwood and turning it into... More >>
4 years ago Monday, November 17 2014 Nov 17, 2014 Monday, November 17, 2014 6:08:00 AM CST November 17, 2014

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days