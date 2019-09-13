Louisiana Legacy: Cypress Swamp Driftwood Man

PIERRE PART - Deep in the swamps of the Atchafalaya, one man is taking regular driftwood and turning it into pieces of art. Adam Morales is creating his own Louisiana Legacy so generations to come can continue to enjoy Mother Nature's beauty.

When he isn't in a museum or feeding his pet raccoon, Morales is creating and imagining pieces of art by collecting driftwood in the same waters he grew up fishing. He doesn't do it for fun. His motivation is his children and grandchildren.

In this edition of Louisiana legacy, he tells 2une In's Kylie Dixon his plan to continue the legacy of the Driftwood Man for generations to come.

Watch the video to visit the swamp.