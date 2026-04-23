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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class

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BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2026 class. Ten figures from the history of high school sports in Louisiana took their places among the greats.

Among the class was former Southern Lab and LSU women's basketball star Quianna Chaney and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame 2026 Class:

  • Patrick Surtain Sr.
  • D.J. Augustin
  • Quianna Chaney
  • Alexis Rack
  • Mayor-President Sid Edwards
  • Paul Trosclair
  • Gladys Edwards
  • Wally Smith
  • Ed Daniels
  • Ricky Bourgeois

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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame...
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2026 class. Ten figures from the history... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 9:40:00 PM CDT April 20, 2026

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