84°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2026 class. Ten figures from the history of high school sports in Louisiana took their places among the greats.
Among the class was former Southern Lab and LSU women's basketball star Quianna Chaney and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards.
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame 2026 Class:
- Patrick Surtain Sr.
- D.J. Augustin
- Quianna Chaney
- Alexis Rack
- Mayor-President Sid Edwards
- Paul Trosclair
- Gladys Edwards
- Wally Smith
- Ed Daniels
- Ricky Bourgeois
News
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2026 class. Ten figures from the history... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
-
Trump orders US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking...
-
Florida deputies identify man accused of planning to commit mass shooting at...
-
27 dogs rescued from St. Helena Parish home
-
2une In Previews: This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene...
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery